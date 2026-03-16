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Boom in Zebra Population at Bannerghatta Biological Park

Bannerghatta Biological Park heralded the birth of two zebra foals, increasing the zoo's zebra count to ten. The newborn females, birthed by zebra mothers Kokila and Kaveri, are under veterinary care. Visitors may view these foals with their distinctive brown stripes, set to darken with age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:37 IST
Boom in Zebra Population at Bannerghatta Biological Park
  • Country:
  • India

Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bangalore has seen a notable increase in its zebra population with the birth of two new foals. The announcement was made on Monday as officials proudly stated that the current zebra count has reached ten.

The first of these births occurred on January 17, 2026, when Zebra Kokila, aged two-and-a-half years, delivered a healthy foal. Just over a week later, on January 28, 2026, Zebra Kaveri, who is twelve years old, also gave birth. Both newborns have been identified as females and are currently staying with the other zebras under the watchful eyes of the veterinary team and animal keepers.

Officials explained that zebra foals are born with brown stripes, which will gradually darken as they mature. The public visiting the park may catch a glimpse of the young foals, which are part of an ongoing increase in wildlife numbers at the park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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