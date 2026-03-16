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Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta Shines at NYSAF with 'CHYIMI'

Indian animation gains international acclaim as Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta wins Best Director for 'CHYIMI' at the New York Short Animation Festival 2026. The award underscores the potential of Indian storytelling on global platforms, highlighting creativity and cultural resonance through animation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:28 IST
Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta Shines at NYSAF with 'CHYIMI'
Chyimi poster (Photo/Instagram@NYSAF). Image Credit: ANI
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In an illustrious moment for Indian animation, Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP of Assam police and Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, has claimed the Best Director Award for his animated short film 'CHYIMI' at the prestigious New York Short Animation Festival (NYSAF) 2026.

The NYSAF, renowned for celebrating innovation in animation, acknowledges works of exceptional storytelling and artistic excellence from animators worldwide. This year's accolade for 'CHYIMI' highlights the traction Indian narratives are gaining on an international stage.

Dr. Mahanta expressed his pride in the recognition, emphasizing the power of animation to transcend linguistic and geographical barriers. 'CHYIMI's success at NYSAF not only elevates his own work but also places a spotlight on the rich storytelling tradition of Assam.The festival, in partnership with Cine Universitario UACJ in Mexico, enables winning films like 'CHYIMI' to reach even broader audiences. This collaboration facilitates further international exposure, allowing creators like Dr. Mahanta to showcase their cultural stories to diverse global viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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