Left Menu

Unlikely Protest: Jaipur Jeweler's Battle Against Tobacco

Varun Jauhari, a Jaipur jeweler, disrupted traffic at Badi Chaupar by protesting against tobacco by standing on his car roof. He demanded a ban on 'bidis' and cigarettes, causing chaos before being subdued by police and taken into custody for causing a public disturbance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:32 IST
Unlikely Protest: Jaipur Jeweler's Battle Against Tobacco
man
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic protest unfolded in Jaipur's Badi Chaupar as Varun Jauhari, a local jeweler, took a bold stand against tobacco products. Perched atop his car, Jauhari shouted slogans demanding a ban on bidis and cigarettes. His protest attracted a crowd, resulting in temporary traffic chaos.

Police responded swiftly to the scene, attempting to defuse the situation. Despite their efforts, Jauhari continued his demonstration, refusing to come down from his vehicle. Bystanders watched as police officers finally managed to bring him down and place him under custody.

Authorities detained Jauhari for public disturbance and traffic obstruction. Station House Officer Rakesh Khyaliya confirmed the jeweler's identification, noting his business ownership on Ajmer Road. This incident underscores the lengths to which some individuals will go to voice their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026