Unlikely Protest: Jaipur Jeweler's Battle Against Tobacco

A dramatic protest unfolded in Jaipur's Badi Chaupar as Varun Jauhari, a local jeweler, took a bold stand against tobacco products. Perched atop his car, Jauhari shouted slogans demanding a ban on bidis and cigarettes. His protest attracted a crowd, resulting in temporary traffic chaos.

Police responded swiftly to the scene, attempting to defuse the situation. Despite their efforts, Jauhari continued his demonstration, refusing to come down from his vehicle. Bystanders watched as police officers finally managed to bring him down and place him under custody.

Authorities detained Jauhari for public disturbance and traffic obstruction. Station House Officer Rakesh Khyaliya confirmed the jeweler's identification, noting his business ownership on Ajmer Road. This incident underscores the lengths to which some individuals will go to voice their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)