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Scotland Gears Up for World Rally Championship Return in 2027

Britain is set to re-enter the World Rally Championship circuit in 2027 with a new round based in Aberdeen, Scotland. This marks the end of an eight-year absence, with rally stages on gravel roads in Aberdeenshire and Moray. The event celebrates the UK's storied rally heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 00:00 IST
Scotland Gears Up for World Rally Championship Return in 2027
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Britain is poised to make a significant return to the World Rally Championship in 2027, marking the end of an eight-year hiatus from the prestigious event. Organizers announced on Monday that a new rally round will be stationed in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The reintroduced rally will take place on the rugged gravel roads of Aberdeenshire and Moray in northeast Scotland. FIA deputy president for sport, Malcolm Wilson, hailed the move as a testament to the positive trajectory of the championship.

The UK has a storied history in rallying, with notable figures like the late Colin McRae and co-driver Robert Reid. David Richards, who played a pivotal role in the sport, continues to lead Motorsport UK with a legacy deeply rooted in rally success.

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