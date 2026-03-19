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Divine Chants and Floral Splendor: Navratri at Mata Vaishno Devi

Despite the rain and cold, thousands of devotees flocked to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir during the first day of Navratri. Over 15,000 pilgrims visited the sacred site, adorned with flowers and lights, amid smooth security arrangements and spiritual fervor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:43 IST
Divine Chants and Floral Splendor: Navratri at Mata Vaishno Devi
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Thousands of devout visitors braved the elements to reach the sacred cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir on the first day of Navratri. Despite heavy rains, the site saw over 15,000 visitors, marking a vibrant spiritual kickoff to the nine-day festival.

The pilgrimage was marked by elaborate decorations, with the shrine beautifully adorned with native and exotic flowers and illuminated by colorful lights. The devotees, chanting 'Jai Mata Di' and energized by devotional music, created a divine atmosphere on their journey to the hilltop site.

This year, security was notably tight, with comprehensive measures including multi-layered arrangements and continuous CCTV surveillance ensuring the smooth progress of the yatra. In addition, enhanced facilities such as pony services, sanitation, and food services were in place to accommodate the influx of pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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