Divine Chants and Floral Splendor: Navratri at Mata Vaishno Devi

Thousands of devout visitors braved the elements to reach the sacred cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir on the first day of Navratri. Despite heavy rains, the site saw over 15,000 visitors, marking a vibrant spiritual kickoff to the nine-day festival.

The pilgrimage was marked by elaborate decorations, with the shrine beautifully adorned with native and exotic flowers and illuminated by colorful lights. The devotees, chanting 'Jai Mata Di' and energized by devotional music, created a divine atmosphere on their journey to the hilltop site.

This year, security was notably tight, with comprehensive measures including multi-layered arrangements and continuous CCTV surveillance ensuring the smooth progress of the yatra. In addition, enhanced facilities such as pony services, sanitation, and food services were in place to accommodate the influx of pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)