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President Murmu's Spiritual Sojourn: A Divine Connection in Uttar Pradesh

President Droupadi Murmu visited the Danghati Temple in Govardhan during her Uttar Pradesh tour. She engaged in the Giriraj Ji Maharaj aarti and performed a 'mahabhishek.' She was honored with a silver idol and other offerings, marking her three-day spiritual journey in the region known for its spiritual significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:11 IST
President Murmu's Spiritual Sojourn: A Divine Connection in Uttar Pradesh
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu visited the Danghati Temple in Govardhan during her ongoing tour of Uttar Pradesh, according to official sources. The visit, part of her three-day state trip, included participation in the aarti of Giriraj Ji Maharaj and the traditional Govardhan Parikrama.

Temple receiver Deep Chandra Kaushik reported that President Murmu conducted a 'mahabhishek' using 11 kilograms of milk, curd, honey, ghee, and powdered sugar, amid the spiritual chants of 'Giriraj Dharan ki Jai'. She was also presented with a silver idol of Giriraj Ji Maharaj, a ceremonial stole, and prasad.

The Braj region, known for its spiritual history dating back to Krishna's era, remains a site of devotion with eternal symbols like Giriraj Ji, Braj Bhoomi, and the Yamuna River. President Murmu's tour began on March 19 in Ayodhya, where she visited the Ram Janmabhoomi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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