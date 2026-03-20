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Allegations Dismissed: TVK and the Karur Rally Controversy

TVK leader CTR Nirmal Kumar refutes claims that party chief Vijay used rally footage for a film, following allegations on social media. A complaint has been lodged after a stampede in Karur. Kumar assures legal action against false accusers and is cooperating with the ongoing CBI investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:38 IST
Allegations Dismissed: TVK and the Karur Rally Controversy
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CTR Nirmal Kumar, a leader within the TVK party, has dismissed allegations that footage from a rally in Karur was used for party chief Vijay's upcoming film. He labeled these claims as lacking in common sense and explained that anyone familiar with the situation would know the rally was not a film shoot.

Amidst these allegations, the parent of a victim from the Karur stampede filed a complaint with the local police, protesting the misuse of the incident for political maneuvering. Kumar stated that the party is considering legal action against those spreading false news, with consultations ongoing with their legal team.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking into the Karur stampede incident, which resulted in 41 fatalities last year. The CBI has questioned Vijay three times regarding the tragic event, with the latest session lasting over seven hours. Kumar expressed the party's willingness to cooperate fully with the CBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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