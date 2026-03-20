Omar Abdullah Emphasizes Unity and Peace in Eid and Nauroz Message

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah warmly greeted the public on the occasions of Eid and Nauroz. His message underscored Eid's spiritual importance as a divine celebration following a month of fasting, prayer, and self-discipline during Ramzan, according to an official spokesman.

Abdullah noted that Eid serves as a time to express gratitude to the Almighty while celebrating compassion, generosity, and unity fostered throughout the holy month. He described Eid as a joyous time that promotes community bonds, mutual respect, and brotherhood, encouraging happiness, kindness, and assistance to those in need.

The Chief Minister stated that the festival reflects the rich ethos of communal harmony and cultural inclusivity defining Jammu and Kashmir, reinforcing unity and peace. He also conveyed his prayers for peace, progress, and prosperity among the people of Jammu and Kashmir and extended good wishes to those celebrating Eid worldwide. Additionally, Abdullah extended Nauroz greetings, marking spring and the Persian New Year, symbolizing renewal and hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)