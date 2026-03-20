TMC's Natural Fibers Revival Mission: A Looming Promise

The Trinamool Congress has unveiled its latest poll manifesto, spotlighting a 'Natural Fibers Revival Mission' aimed at breathing new life into the state's struggling jute industry. This initiative focuses on revamping dormant jute mills and elevating the global competitiveness of jute products.

The mission also expands to integrate other natural fibers and textiles, underscoring the economic and cultural importance of the sector. Sanjay Kajaria, former chairman of the Indian Jute Mills Association, emphasized the critical need for quality improvement and rejuvenation at the farming level to ensure industry revival.

TMC plans to establish four zonal MSME export hubs targeting textiles and apparel in Howrah, Durgapur, Berhampore, and Siliguri, propelling the state's export targets towards Rs 1.54 lakh crore by 2030-31, in a bid to make jute products more competitive globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)