Left Menu

TMC's Natural Fibers Revival Mission: A Looming Promise

The Trinamool Congress has announced a Natural Fibers Revival Mission as part of its election manifesto. The initiative aims to revitalize jute mills in the state, enhance global marketability of jute products, and boost livelihoods. Additionally, export hubs are planned for widespread trade enhancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:20 IST
TMC's Natural Fibers Revival Mission: A Looming Promise
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress has unveiled its latest poll manifesto, spotlighting a 'Natural Fibers Revival Mission' aimed at breathing new life into the state's struggling jute industry. This initiative focuses on revamping dormant jute mills and elevating the global competitiveness of jute products.

The mission also expands to integrate other natural fibers and textiles, underscoring the economic and cultural importance of the sector. Sanjay Kajaria, former chairman of the Indian Jute Mills Association, emphasized the critical need for quality improvement and rejuvenation at the farming level to ensure industry revival.

TMC plans to establish four zonal MSME export hubs targeting textiles and apparel in Howrah, Durgapur, Berhampore, and Siliguri, propelling the state's export targets towards Rs 1.54 lakh crore by 2030-31, in a bid to make jute products more competitive globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026