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Eid al-Fitr Under Siege: The Struggles of Lebanese Muslims Amid Conflict

For Lebanese Muslims, Eid al-Fitr became a somber occasion marred by displacement due to Israeli strikes. The ongoing conflict with Hezbollah forced over a million to flee, overshadowing the typically joyous festival. Displaced families struggled to celebrate, as Israeli air activities further intensified fear and panic in Beirut and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:13 IST
Eid al-Fitr Under Siege: The Struggles of Lebanese Muslims Amid Conflict

For Lebanese Muslims, the celebratory air of Eid al-Fitr was starkly missing this Friday, overshadowed by the displacement crisis resulting from Israeli military operations and pervasive fears for the future.

The customary joy of Eid al-Fitr has dimmed amidst the fallout of the conflict involving Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, drawing Lebanon into volatile regional tensions. Over a thousand casualties have resulted from Israeli strikes across Lebanon's south, east, and its capital, Beirut, while more than a million people have been displaced due to evacuation orders.

In Beirut, the somber mood continued as displaced families sought shelter from rain under makeshift tents near the Mohammad al Amin Mosque. Children's laughter tried to pierce the gloom at a school-turned-shelter in the city, but for many adults like Samah Hjola and Abed Nasser, the heaviness of the situation suffocated the festive spirit of Eid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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