Political Upheaval: Nandita Garlosa's Bold Move to Congress

In a significant political turn, Assam minister Nandita Garlosa has joined the Congress after being denied a BJP ticket. She is now poised to contest the assembly polls from Haflong constituency in Dima Hasao district, according to a party announcement.

Previously, the Congress had nominated state general secretary Nirmal Langthasa, who has since stepped aside to allow Garlosa to run, citing 'greater public interest.' The Congress praised Garlosa's steadfast representation of Dima Hasao over the past five years, affirming her dedication to her principles.

Garlosa's departure from the BJP follows alleged conflicts with state policies under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, particularly regarding land sales to corporations. With elections slated for April 9 and results arriving on May 4, Assam's political landscape is set for further shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)