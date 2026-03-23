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Punjab Political Turmoil: Allegations of Officer Harassment Surface

The Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress allege that a PCS officer faced mental harassment by the Moga deputy commissioner to favor AAP candidates during Panchayat Samiti elections. The officer claims undue pressure, while the deputy commissioner denies the accusations, asserting an inquiry against the officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2026 00:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 00:57 IST
Punjab Political Turmoil: Allegations of Officer Harassment Surface
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The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress have accused the Moga deputy commissioner of mentally harassing a PCS officer to influence Panchayat Samiti elections in favor of AAP candidates. The allegations arose following a purported letter by the officer, Babandeep Singh Walia, which was shared by political leaders, including SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal and Congress's Partap Singh Bajwa.

The officer, who reported to the chief secretary, claims he faced extreme pressure and torture related to the elections for chairperson and vice-chairperson of Baghapurana Panchayat Samiti. Although scheduled for March 17, the elections could not proceed due to a law and order disruption, which was promptly reported to the Moga DC, Sagar Setia.

Setia has refuted the allegations, arguing that Walia is under investigation following complaints from panchayat members. Meanwhile, opposition leaders accuse the AAP government of transforming officers into political agents and have demanded an immediate halt to coercive tactics. The situation coincides with pressures surrounding another suicide case involving a state warehousing official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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