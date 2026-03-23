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Major Setback for Marine Le Pen in Toulon Elections

The National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, faced disappointment as it failed to secure the southern French city of Toulon in crucial municipal elections. Despite a close contest, the center-right candidate Josée Massi emerged victorious. The results reflect shifting political trends and fractured alliances ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 00:53 IST
Major Setback for Marine Le Pen in Toulon Elections

In a significant blow to Marine Le Pen's National Rally, the far-right party failed to capture Toulon in key municipal elections, according to several exit polls. Marine Le Pen's party managed to secure 46.5% of the votes, trailing behind the center-right candidate Josée Massi, who won with a 53.5% majority, based on an Elabe poll for BFM TV.

Attention now shifts to the awaited exit polls in Paris and Marseille, where the race is predicted to be extremely close. Official results are anticipated to emerge throughout the evening.

The race for the major electoral prize, Marseille, appears dim for Le Pen as Sebastien Delogu of France Unbowed withdrew to prevent a split in the left's vote, potentially benefiting the RN. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe was successfully re-elected as mayor of Le Havre, strengthening his prospects for a run for president in 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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