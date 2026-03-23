Major Setback for Marine Le Pen in Toulon Elections

In a significant blow to Marine Le Pen's National Rally, the far-right party failed to capture Toulon in key municipal elections, according to several exit polls. Marine Le Pen's party managed to secure 46.5% of the votes, trailing behind the center-right candidate Josée Massi, who won with a 53.5% majority, based on an Elabe poll for BFM TV.

Attention now shifts to the awaited exit polls in Paris and Marseille, where the race is predicted to be extremely close. Official results are anticipated to emerge throughout the evening.

The race for the major electoral prize, Marseille, appears dim for Le Pen as Sebastien Delogu of France Unbowed withdrew to prevent a split in the left's vote, potentially benefiting the RN. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe was successfully re-elected as mayor of Le Havre, strengthening his prospects for a run for president in 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)