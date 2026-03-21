Monk Expelled from BSS for Entering Politics in West Bengal

Bharat Sevashram Sangha (BSS) has ousted a monk following his decision to contest in the West Bengal Assembly elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

The Sangha regards this as conflicting with its core principles, emphasizing that its members abstain from political involvement to maintain their spiritual focus.

Though Swami Jyotirmayananda resigned before officially entering the political fray, the BSS upheld its stance on maintaining neutrality and reinstated its disciplinary measures for political engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)