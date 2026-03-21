Monk Expelled from BSS for Entering Politics in West Bengal
Bharat Sevashram Sangha (BSS) expelled Swami Jyotirmayananda for joining politics as a BJP candidate. The organization's principles prohibit monks from engaging in partisan activities. Swami Jyotirmayananda resigned prior to his candidacy confirmation. BSS reiterated its commitment to spiritual detachment and neutrality from worldly affairs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Bharat Sevashram Sangha (BSS) has ousted a monk following his decision to contest in the West Bengal Assembly elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.
The Sangha regards this as conflicting with its core principles, emphasizing that its members abstain from political involvement to maintain their spiritual focus.
Though Swami Jyotirmayananda resigned before officially entering the political fray, the BSS upheld its stance on maintaining neutrality and reinstated its disciplinary measures for political engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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