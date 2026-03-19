BJP Announces Key Candidates for 2026 West Bengal Elections

In a strategic move ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, the BJP unveiled its second list comprising 111 candidates. Featured prominently are Rekha Patra, known for leading the Sandeshkhali agitation, and former union minister, Nisith Adhikari. The announcement reflects a tactical decision to challenge TMC strongholds.

Among the key candidates are former MP Arjun Singh, who is set to contest from Noapara against TMC's Trinankur Bhattacharya, and actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly, positioned for a face-off in Sonarpur Dakshin. The BJP emphasized the candidate's abilities to propel a 'double-engine' government, promised to drive positive growth across Bengal.

The list illustrates the party's diverse strategy, fielding leaders like Priyanka Tibrewal from Entally, highlighting her legal battles against the current governance. As an electoral prediction unfolds, the party aims to instill hope for definitive change against what it describes as TMC's 'misgovernance'. Polls are scheduled for April 23 and 29, 2026, with results on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)