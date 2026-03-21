India's Silence Amidst Global Tensions: A Diplomatic Dilemma

The Congress party has criticized the Modi government for its failure to condemn the aerial assault by the US and Israel on Iran, labeling this inaction as 'moral cowardice' and a betrayal of India's civilisational values.

Party leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted that Prime Minister Modi did not leverage his relationships with US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to push for a ceasefire.

The conflict, ongoing for three weeks, has resulted in significant casualties and economic impacts, with Congress stressing the need for India's active diplomatic intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)