India's Silence Amidst Global Tensions: A Diplomatic Dilemma
The Congress accuses the Modi government of moral cowardice for failing to condemn the US-Israel aerial offensive against Iran and for not using its diplomatic ties to seek a ceasefire. This inaction is said to betray India's civilisational values, as the conflict has severe global repercussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:43 IST
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The Congress party has criticized the Modi government for its failure to condemn the aerial assault by the US and Israel on Iran, labeling this inaction as 'moral cowardice' and a betrayal of India's civilisational values.
Party leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted that Prime Minister Modi did not leverage his relationships with US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to push for a ceasefire.
The conflict, ongoing for three weeks, has resulted in significant casualties and economic impacts, with Congress stressing the need for India's active diplomatic intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)