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Akshay Kumar Pays Emotional Tribute to Martial Arts Icon Chuck Norris

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar honored the late American martial artist Chuck Norris for inspiring his career. Norris, known for 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at 86. Kumar highlighted how Norris's films were both entertainment and education, leaving a lasting impact on his journey as an artist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:52 IST
Akshay Kumar Pays Emotional Tribute to Martial Arts Icon Chuck Norris
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  • India

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chuck Norris, the late American martial artist and actor known for his role as Cordell Walker in the television series 'Walker, Texas Ranger.' Norris passed away on Thursday at the age of 86.

In a tribute shared on his social media handle, Kumar acknowledged the significant influence Norris had on his career. 'Growing up as a martial artist, watching Chuck Norris in 'Way of the Dragon' and 'Missing in Action' wasn't just entertainment—it was education,' Kumar wrote. He emphasized the discipline and strength Norris portrayed on screen and how it resonated with him deeply.

Chuck Norris made his initial film appearance in 1968 and went on to feature in over 20 movies, gaining fame for his roles in action classics. His legendary portrayal of a lawman in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' brought him immense recognition, earning him honorary titles from the Texas government. Kumar's homage reflects the global impact Norris had, transcending cultural boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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