Fraud Godmen Under Fire: Maharashtra's Political Ties Questioned

In a swift change of events, Rupali Chakankar stepped down as the chairperson of Maharashtra State Women's Commission following revelations of her connection with Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman arrested for rape.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray condemned the 'fraud disciples' of such godmen and called for governmental action against them, citing the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act 2013.

Thackeray didn't hold back in his criticism of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, suggesting that he provides a 'blanket department' to cover his ministers' wrongdoings, a further hit amidst the political turmoil surrounding Kharat's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)