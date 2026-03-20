Chuck Norris: From Martial Arts Icon to Memeworthy Legend

Chuck Norris, the legendary martial arts icon and action star, has passed away at the age of 86. Known for his roles in films and the television series 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' Norris became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring internet parodies and admiration from various public figures.

Norris initially gained recognition as a competitive martial artist, becoming a six-time undefeated World Professional Middleweight Karate champion and founding the United Fighting Arts Federation. His transition to acting was encouraged by friends, leading to over 20 film roles, including notable collaborations with Bruce Lee.

Although his on-screen appearances diminished over the years, Norris remained influential through 'Chuck Norris Facts,' a viral meme phenomenon. In his personal life, Norris was outspoken about his Christian beliefs, gun rights, and political endorsements, further solidifying his iconic status.