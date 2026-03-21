Delhi Zoo's Eid Celebration: A Forest of Activities
The Delhi zoo saw a significant turnout of 18,000 visitors on Eid-ul-Fitr, featuring activities celebrating the International Day of Forests. Events included doodle sessions and educational tours focusing on biodiversity and conservation. New plantations at the bird enclosure enhanced the zoo's habitat and environmental responsibility.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 21:13 IST
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- India
The Delhi zoo experienced a bustling day with around 18,000 visitors on Eid-ul-Fitr, as the zoo hosted activities honoring the International Day of Forests.
Among the attractions, a doodle activity engaged nearly 1,500 participants, promoting awareness about forest conservation and biodiversity. Educational initiatives for students included guided zoo tours and interactive sessions about zoos' roles in wildlife conservation.
The day also featured a plantation drive, enhancing the zoo's bird enclosure with 58 new shrubs. These efforts reflect a larger commitment to sustainable practices and forest importance among the attendees.
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