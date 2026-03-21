Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations and Political Unity Calls Across West Bengal

In West Bengal, Eid-ul-Fitr was marked with vibrant celebrations as thousands gathered for prayers. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, conveyed their well-wishes to the populace.

The largest prayer congregation took place on Kolkata's Red Road. Security was tightened to ensure safe celebrations across the state. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of unity amidst election preparations and addressed concerns regarding citizens' electoral rights.

Banerjee traversed various parts of the city, promoting inclusivity and community spirit, reflecting on Bengal's heritage of embracing diversity. The upcoming elections loom, bearing the challenge of maintaining social harmony against divisive forces.