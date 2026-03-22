Woman killed, seven injured as ropeway trolley crashes near temple in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district: Officials.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-03-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 13:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Woman killed, seven injured as ropeway trolley crashes near temple in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Chhattisgarh
- ropeway
- accident
- Mahasamund
- temple
- safety
- investigation
- death
- injuries
- officials
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