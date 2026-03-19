Chhattisgarh's Historic Move: Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 Passed
The Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 was passed in the state assembly to curb religious conversions through deceit. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed it as a significant step to protect cultural identity and traditions. The new law includes provisions for life imprisonment for 'mass conversion.'
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On Thursday, Chhattisgarh witnessed a landmark legislative step with the passage of the Freedom of Religion Bill 2026. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai characterized this development as historic, aiming to halt religious conversions executed through inducement, pressure, and deceit, thus preserving the state's cultural identity.
The bill, formally known as The Chhattisgarh Dharm Swatantraya Vidheyak 2026, introduces stringent measures, including life imprisonment for mass conversions triggered by coercion or fraud. Sai emphasized that the law would target illegal conversion practices exploiting poverty and illiteracy, issues that have disrupted the social fabric of the region.
The bill's passing was not without controversy, as the opposition Congress party boycotted the proceedings following a rejected plea to refer the bill to a select committee. Sai criticized the opposition for their absence, urging for constructive debate in addressing sensitive issues. The new legislation will replace the state's existing 1968 Act, strengthening protections against unethical conversions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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