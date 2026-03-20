Chhattisgarh's Opium Crisis: A Growing Concern

Authorities in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district have unearthed illegal opium cultivation on approximately one acre of land, marking the fourth such bust in the region within a fortnight. The latest discovery was made alongside a river in Amaghat village, leading to the detention of a local man, Marshal Sanga.

Officials revealed that Sanga, reportedly from Jharkhand, had leased farmland under the pretext of growing vegetables but was cultivating opium clandestinely. This comes after several similar busts across the state, involving local political figures and substantial seizures of opium plants, prompting law enforcement to intensify their crackdown on illicit drug cultivation.

In response to these developments, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has vowed zero tolerance for narcotics cultivation and has ordered comprehensive investigations. The opposition Congress party has criticized the ruling BJP, accusing them of neglect and allowing such illegal activities to proliferate, endangering Chhattisgarh's reputation as the country's 'rice bowl.'

(With inputs from agencies.)