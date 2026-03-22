Dhurandhar: The Revenge Shatters Box Office Records

According to reports, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', directed by Aditya Dhar, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office just three days after its release. The film features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan.

The movie is a sequel to Dhar's 2025 hit, 'Dhurandhar', and has captivated audiences with its thrilling plot. The opening records were shattered with Rs 43 crore from paid previews and Rs 102.55 crore on day one, culminating in a total collection of Rs 339.27 crore domestically.

Set against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events, the sequel explores the intriguing life of Hamza Ali Mazari, portrayed by Singh, as he navigates Karachi's notorious underworld. The film is available in multiple languages, broadening its appeal across diverse audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)