Remembering the Visionary: Ram Manohar Lohia's Legacy

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to socialist visionary Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. In his post on the social platform X, Adityanath acknowledged Lohia's impactful legacy as a freedom fighter and proponent of 'Sapta Kranti', which continues to inspire India's development.

Adityanath emphasized Lohia's enduring commitment to social justice, equality, and the advocate of Hindi as a national language. Lohia's efforts remain instrumental in the vision of a robust and self-reliant nation.

Lohia, born in 1910, was a follower of Gandhian principles and worked tirelessly for political empowerment of marginalized communities. His pivotal role in rallying opposition against Congress's then-dominance marked a significant chapter in India's political history before his passing in 1967.

(With inputs from agencies.)