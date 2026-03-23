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Remembering the Visionary: Ram Manohar Lohia's Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated the birth anniversary of socialist thinker Ram Manohar Lohia, highlighting his contributions to social justice, equality, and Hindi promotion. Lohia, a freedom fighter, played a crucial role in empowering marginalized communities and uniting opposition against Congress dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-03-2026 08:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 08:48 IST
Remembering the Visionary: Ram Manohar Lohia's Legacy
Ram Manohar Lohia
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to socialist visionary Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. In his post on the social platform X, Adityanath acknowledged Lohia's impactful legacy as a freedom fighter and proponent of 'Sapta Kranti', which continues to inspire India's development.

Adityanath emphasized Lohia's enduring commitment to social justice, equality, and the advocate of Hindi as a national language. Lohia's efforts remain instrumental in the vision of a robust and self-reliant nation.

Lohia, born in 1910, was a follower of Gandhian principles and worked tirelessly for political empowerment of marginalized communities. His pivotal role in rallying opposition against Congress's then-dominance marked a significant chapter in India's political history before his passing in 1967.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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