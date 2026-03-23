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Antisemitic Arson in London: Suspected Hate Crime Against Jewish Community

In a suspected antisemitic hate crime, four ambulances belonging to a Jewish community organization in north London were set on fire. The London Fire Brigade responded swiftly, and investigations are ongoing. The attack has raised concerns amid increasing antisemitic incidents following recent conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:17 IST
Antisemitic Arson in London: Suspected Hate Crime Against Jewish Community
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In what appears to be a targeted antisemitic hate crime, four ambulances linked to a Jewish community organization in north London were torched overnight, according to the Metropolitan Police. The attack, taking place in the heart of Golders Green, has left the Jewish Community Ambulance service on edge.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. The ambulances, operated by Hatzola, a volunteer-led medical response entity, were engulfed in flames as six fire engines and 40 firefighters worked diligently to control the blaze. London Fire Brigade officials reported that the fire was subdued by 0306 GMT.

This attack is the latest in a surge of antisemitic incidents across the globe, with parallels drawn to arson attacks in Europe. Health Secretary Wes Streeting condemned the act, underscoring the urgent need to combat antisemitic hatred. Key leaders are calling for solidarity against such acts of violence.

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