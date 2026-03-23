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Runway Rumble: Air Canada Flight Collides with Emergency Vehicle

An Air Canada flight collided with a Port Authority vehicle at LaGuardia Airport, causing significant damage and closing the airport for investigation. The incident involved 72 passengers and four crew members. Videos show the front of the aircraft severely damaged from the collision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:22 IST
Runway Rumble: Air Canada Flight Collides with Emergency Vehicle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Air Canada flight suffered a collision with a Port Authority vehicle upon landing at LaGuardia Airport, authorities confirmed late Sunday night.

The aircraft landed on Runway 4 and collided with an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle, which was responding to an unrelated incident.

Officials, including the Port Authority Police Department, are investigating the accident, which involved 72 passengers and resulted in the runway's closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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