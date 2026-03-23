Barry Keoghan: Navigating Online Hate and Protecting Future Generations

Irish actor Barry Keoghan recently opened up about the online abuse he receives, focusing on the harsh remarks about his appearance. The actor, known for his role in 'Saltburn,' expressed his concerns regarding the impact these comments may have on his 3-year-old son, Brando. Despite having loyal fans, the negativity has forced Keoghan to become more reclusive.

In an interview on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, Keoghan shared that he removed his social media handles in 2024 due to the intense online negativity he faced after his breakup with singer Sabrina Carpenter. He shared his concerns that these hurtful comments might affect his son as he grows older, adding to his personal difficulties.

Keoghan admitted that the online harassment has made him less inclined to attend public events, further isolating him from social occasions. Despite the challenges, he remains curious about public reception but finds the situation increasingly burdensome. Currently, Keoghan is filming for 'The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event,' directed by Sam Mendes.

(With inputs from agencies.)