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Barry Keoghan: Navigating Online Hate and Protecting Future Generations

Barry Keoghan, the Irish actor, speaks out about the online hate he receives for his looks. With concerns about the impact on his son Brando, Keoghan has distanced himself from social media. He admits that negative comments deter him from attending public events, highlighting a growing personal issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:16 IST
Barry Keoghan: Navigating Online Hate and Protecting Future Generations
Barry Keoghan
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Irish actor Barry Keoghan recently opened up about the online abuse he receives, focusing on the harsh remarks about his appearance. The actor, known for his role in 'Saltburn,' expressed his concerns regarding the impact these comments may have on his 3-year-old son, Brando. Despite having loyal fans, the negativity has forced Keoghan to become more reclusive.

In an interview on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, Keoghan shared that he removed his social media handles in 2024 due to the intense online negativity he faced after his breakup with singer Sabrina Carpenter. He shared his concerns that these hurtful comments might affect his son as he grows older, adding to his personal difficulties.

Keoghan admitted that the online harassment has made him less inclined to attend public events, further isolating him from social occasions. Despite the challenges, he remains curious about public reception but finds the situation increasingly burdensome. Currently, Keoghan is filming for 'The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event,' directed by Sam Mendes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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