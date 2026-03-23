Tributes to Socialist Visionary: Remembering Ram Manohar Lohia

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the renowned socialist icon, Ram Manohar Lohia, commemorating his birth anniversary. Modi highlighted Lohia's significant contributions in rallying the masses against colonial rule and noted him as a multifaceted personality.

PM Modi described Lohia as an outstanding thinker and a leading advocate of social justice. He lauded Lohia's role in India's progress post-1947, recognizing his unwavering commitment to empowering the poor and marginalized.

Lohia's thoughts on gender equality and participatory governance remain influential, Modi mentioned. Born on March 23, 1910, and passing away on October 12, 1967, Lohia's legacy continues to inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)