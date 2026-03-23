Kerala's Resurgence: LDF's Quest for Continued Progress

In a bid to seek a fresh mandate in the Kerala Assembly polls set for April 9, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the ruling Left Democratic Front's (LDF) objective to propel the state to new heights in development. Speaking to the press, Vijayan described the election as a pivotal moment for unification, promoting progress, welfare, and the defense of secularism and democratic values.

Addressing the misdirection of right-wing forces, Vijayan accused them of spreading misinformation and using communal tactics. He critiqued the Congress and BJP for their corporate-friendly neo-liberal policies, contrasting with Kerala's humane alternative model. He highlighted the previous UDF administration's failures, including educational stagnation and a healthcare system in disarray.

Vijayan lauded the LDF's achievements, particularly in health, where budget allocations increased significantly. He boasted infrastructural projects under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board and NABARD. Asserting the LDF's role in elevating Kerala from past governance challenges, Vijayan remains confident in an electoral victory, foreseeing sustained development under LDF leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)