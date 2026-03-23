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Kerala's Resurgence: LDF's Quest for Continued Progress

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlights the ruling LDF's plans to advance the state beyond the April 9 elections. He emphasizes development, public welfare, and opposing neo-liberal agendas, criticizing past UDF governance. Vijayan lists achievements in infrastructure and health, expressing confidence in LDF's electoral victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvalla | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:09 IST
Kerala's Resurgence: LDF's Quest for Continued Progress
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In a bid to seek a fresh mandate in the Kerala Assembly polls set for April 9, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the ruling Left Democratic Front's (LDF) objective to propel the state to new heights in development. Speaking to the press, Vijayan described the election as a pivotal moment for unification, promoting progress, welfare, and the defense of secularism and democratic values.

Addressing the misdirection of right-wing forces, Vijayan accused them of spreading misinformation and using communal tactics. He critiqued the Congress and BJP for their corporate-friendly neo-liberal policies, contrasting with Kerala's humane alternative model. He highlighted the previous UDF administration's failures, including educational stagnation and a healthcare system in disarray.

Vijayan lauded the LDF's achievements, particularly in health, where budget allocations increased significantly. He boasted infrastructural projects under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board and NABARD. Asserting the LDF's role in elevating Kerala from past governance challenges, Vijayan remains confident in an electoral victory, foreseeing sustained development under LDF leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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