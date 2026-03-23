WCL Welcomes Bangladesh Champions for a Historic Season

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is expanding its global footprint with the announcement of the Bangladesh Champions joining for Season 3 in 2026. This move promises to elevate the competition with the inclusion of legendary cricket names and embraces the passionate cricket culture of Bangladesh.

The tournament, already graced by cricket icons like Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle, among others, aims to offer even more intense matchups and national pride with the new addition. WCL, by welcoming the Bangladesh Champions, marks a significant step in its international growth strategy.

Harshit Tomar, the founder and CEO of WCL, expressed his excitement, highlighting Bangladesh as a longstanding enthusiastic cricket hub. Yunus Hasan, Director of JCUK Sports Ltd, representing the Bangladesh Champions, emphasized the historic aspect of this inclusion, underscoring the franchise's goal of uniting cricket-loving communities across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)