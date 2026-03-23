Unveiling Ratlami Sev: A Culinary Symbol on the Global Stage

The MSME Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Chetan Kumar Kashyap, has called on entrepreneurs to globally promote Ratlami Sev, a GI-tagged snack. Speaking at the One District One Product summit in Ratlam, he emphasized on leveraging the snack's culinary legacy to enhance its international footprint.

Emphasizing the importance of GI tags, Kashyap pointed out that these certifications not only vouch for a product's origin and authenticity but also bolster regional heritage. He reiterated that initiatives like ODOP are pivotal for elevating Madhya Pradesh's signature goods, including Ratlami Sev, on a global scale.

Increased recognition from leaders, including a mention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already placed Ratlami Sev in the international spotlight. State policies now favor local enterprise growth, with efforts to simplify industrial policies and attract investors to enhance the state's industrial contributions to the GDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)