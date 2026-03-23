BTS Stages a Historic Comeback, Faces Mixed Reactions

BTS returned to the stage in Seoul, marking their first concert in over three years. The performance took place in the iconic Gwanghwamun Square, captivating fans while necessitating a shutdown of central Seoul.

Despite BTS's monumental comeback, the audience was smaller than expected. This unexpected turnout caused shares of their agency, HYBE, to fall significantly.

The concert highlights both BTS's ongoing impact on global pop culture and the challenges faced by their supporting industry. The mixed response underscores the unpredictable nature of the entertainment sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)