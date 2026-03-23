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Kerala Misses Out on Central Disaster Funding Amid Approval Discrepancies

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted Kerala's failure to utilize approved central grants totaling Rs 311.95 crore for disaster mitigation. Despite allocations for various projects, the state has not applied for the funds, hindering financial aid release. The issue arises amidst the backdrop of upcoming Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:57 IST
Kerala Misses Out on Central Disaster Funding Amid Approval Discrepancies
Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed in the Lok Sabha that despite central approval, Kerala has not utilized Rs 311.95 crore allocated for disaster mitigation.

Addressing supplementary queries during the Question Hour, Sitharaman underscored the necessity of a state's provision of utilization certificates to access funds.

This funding stalemate comes just as Kerala gears up for its imminent Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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