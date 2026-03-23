NIA Intensifies Red Fort Blast Investigation with Multiple J&K Raids

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a series of raids on Monday in different areas of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its ongoing investigation into the Red Fort car bomb blast case, officials reported. These searches took place across nine locations in Handwara, Kupwara district, and Rafiabad in Baramullah district, along with multiple sites in Kulgam and Srinagar districts.

The blast, which occurred near the historic Red Fort on November 10 last year, claimed 13 lives and left several others injured. It was orchestrated by Umar Un Nabi, a suicide bomber and assistant professor at Al Falah University, who detonated an explosive-filled vehicle near the monument.

Officials confirmed that the NIA has apprehended 11 individuals connected to the case thus far. Investigations continue as authorities aim to piece together more details surrounding the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)