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Jay Chou Revives Mandopop Scene with 'Children of the Sun'

Taiwan's Mandopop star Jay Chou launches 'Children of the Sun,' his first album in four years. Known for blending R&B and hip-hop with Taiwanese and Chinese sounds, Chou explores themes of darkness and positivity. The album features 13 tracks and continues his tradition of writing original music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:09 IST
Jay Chou Revives Mandopop Scene with 'Children of the Sun'
Jay Chou

Taiwanese Mandopop icon Jay Chou makes a remarkable comeback this week with the release of 'Children of the Sun,' his first album in nearly four years. Known for his unique fusion of Western R&B, hip-hop, and traditional Taiwanese influences, Chou has captivated fans since his debut in 2000.

The album's lead single, accompanied by an elaborate music video, showcases Chou battling a vampire in a narrative that emphasizes positivity and overcoming personal fears. Filmed across Taipei and Paris, the video is an extension of Chou's creative vision and musical evolution.

Chou, who writes much of his own music, blends personal history and artistry, reflecting on his rise from a struggling student to a superstar. Beyond music, he has expanded his influence into film, showcasing talent in both Eastern and Western cinema. His role in the 2010 film 'The Green Hornet' marked his Hollywood debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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