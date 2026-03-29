Middle East on Brink: Expanding Iran War Threatens Global Stability

The risk of a wider war involving Iran increased on Saturday as Yemen's Iran-supported Houthis launched attacks on Israel, heightening tensions in the region. This development coincided with fresh U.S. military deployments to the Middle East.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian engaged with Pakistan's Prime Minister as diplomatic efforts involving Turkey and Saudi Arabia aimed to de-escalate tensions. However, the conflict, sparked by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in February, persists, impacting global energy supplies and economic stability.

Israel's military actions extended to Lebanon, including a targeted strike killing several Lebanese journalists. Meanwhile, the Houthis' ability to strike far-reaching targets threatens shipping lanes crucial for the global economy. Demonstrations against the war's continuation and the Trump administration's handling of the crisis took place in the United States, reflecting growing domestic discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)