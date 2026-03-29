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JD Vance Leads CPAC Straw Poll for GOP Presidential Nominee

Vice President JD Vance is the leading choice at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference to be the next Republican presidential nominee, garnering 53% in a straw poll. Secretary of State Marco Rubio follows with 35%. Both have gained prominence in Trump's second term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 02:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 02:20 IST
JD Vance Leads CPAC Straw Poll for GOP Presidential Nominee
JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance emerged as the favored choice among attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), securing 53% in the straw poll for the next Republican presidential nominee. This annual event, held in Grapevine, Texas, showcases the preferences of the GOP's conservative wing.

The poll highlights the consolidation of conservative support for Vance, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio trailing at 35%. While President Trump cannot seek a third term in 2028, both Vance and Rubio have become key figures during his second presidency.

Last year's poll saw Vance dominate with 61%, followed by Steve Bannon and Ron DeSantis. Rubio's rise reflects his prominent role in international affairs, with this year's poll further cementing his status as a significant contender for the GOP nomination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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