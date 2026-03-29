JD Vance Leads CPAC Straw Poll for GOP Presidential Nominee

Vice President JD Vance emerged as the favored choice among attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), securing 53% in the straw poll for the next Republican presidential nominee. This annual event, held in Grapevine, Texas, showcases the preferences of the GOP's conservative wing.

The poll highlights the consolidation of conservative support for Vance, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio trailing at 35%. While President Trump cannot seek a third term in 2028, both Vance and Rubio have become key figures during his second presidency.

Last year's poll saw Vance dominate with 61%, followed by Steve Bannon and Ron DeSantis. Rubio's rise reflects his prominent role in international affairs, with this year's poll further cementing his status as a significant contender for the GOP nomination.

(With inputs from agencies.)