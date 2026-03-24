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Unleashing Young Talent: Collegiate Theatre and Music Festival 2026 at IHC

The India Habitat Centre is hosting the Collegiate Theatre and Music Festival 2026, unlocking a platform for student creative talent. With over 170 proposals received, the festival aims to celebrate and nurture young performers, influenced by notable Kathak dancers, and serves as a conduit for artistic collaboration and expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:02 IST
Unleashing Young Talent: Collegiate Theatre and Music Festival 2026 at IHC
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The India Habitat Centre (IHC) is gearing up for the Collegiate Theatre and Music Festival 2026, a dynamic event celebrating student creative talent. Drawing student performers from various institutions, the festival intends to serve as more than just a performance stage.

With over 170 proposals from colleges and student groups, the event highlights significant interest and engagement among young people. Notably inspired by Kathak exponents Nalini and Kamalini Asthana, the festival underscores the influence of classical dance on budding artists.

K. G. Suresh, Director of IHC, emphasizes the festival's role as a platform for creative expression, fostering personal growth through arts engagement. Plans are underway to widen the festival's inclusivity, showcasing diverse student-led projects while promoting dialogue and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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