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Rajasthan's Path to Becoming a Semiconductor Powerhouse

Rajasthan government unveils a semiconductor policy aimed at attracting investment and promoting technological innovation. The policy focuses on creating a comprehensive ecosystem for semiconductor manufacturing, offering incentives to attract investors and aligning with national initiatives, positioning Rajasthan as a key player in the global industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:34 IST
Rajasthan's Path to Becoming a Semiconductor Powerhouse
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Rajasthan is set to become a significant player in the semiconductor industry with its newly launched policy targeting investment and job creation. Announced on Tuesday, this initiative places Rajasthan at the forefront of semiconductor manufacturing and related innovation.

The policy aims to establish Rajasthan as a semiconductor hub by developing a comprehensive ecosystem for research, design, manufacturing, and testing. It seeks to draw investments in sectors like Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT), Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP), and sensor manufacturing.

Highlighting the state's strategic infrastructure developments, dedicated semiconductor corridors are slated for Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar and other industrial clusters. The policy also promises an array of investor incentives, including tax exemptions and subsidies, all aligned with national objectives like Make in India and the India Semiconductor Mission.

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