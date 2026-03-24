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Unmasking Cybercrime: ED Tracks Rs 35,925 Crore in Illegal Proceeds

The Enforcement Directorate has identified proceeds of crime worth Rs 35,925.58 crore across 257 cybercrime cases as reported to the Lok Sabha. Utilizing platforms like SAHYOG and Samanvaya, the ED coordinates with law enforcement agencies to tackle cyber threats effectively. A new SOP aims to enhance cooperation across states and UTs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:35 IST
Unmasking Cybercrime: ED Tracks Rs 35,925 Crore in Illegal Proceeds
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The Enforcement Directorate has identified proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 35,925.58 crore in 257 cybercrime cases up to February 28, a fact revealed to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, provided details of this finding in a written reply.

The ED works closely with law enforcement agencies, sharing cybercrime-related information through nodal officers under an established mechanism. The Prevention of Money Laundering Act's Section 66(2) facilitates information exchange between agencies during investigations.

To support its efforts, the ED leverages platforms like SAHYOG, Samanvaya, and the cyber police portal managed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre. A new standard operating procedure, effective January 2, targets better coordination among state and UT police forces, enhancing the response to cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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