In a sharp rebuke, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, labeling it a 'universal joke.' Addressing journalists in the Parliament House, Gandhi asserted that the approach compromised India's interests and aligned too closely with certain foreign nations' demands.

Gandhi emphasized the importance of an independent foreign policy, especially amidst global turmoil in West Asia, stressing that Modi's approach serves personal rather than national interests. He also lamented the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting the government had forgotten past tragedies.

As India navigates international challenges, Modi has urged the nation to stay unified and prepared. Despite this appeal, Gandhi insists more structured debates within Parliament are necessary, voicing concerns over compromising national interests in favor of external pressures.