Klopp's Coaching Future: Dismissing the Rumors

Jürgen Klopp, the former manager of Liverpool, has brushed aside as 'nonsense' any rumors linking him to the Real Madrid coaching position next season, emphasizing he has had no contact with the Spanish club. Speaking in his current capacity as head of global soccer for Red Bull, Klopp clarified that no discussions had taken place, either with him or his agent, about a potential role at Real Madrid.

Since his unexpected exit from Liverpool in 2024, Klopp has been contributing significantly to Red Bull's soccer division, supervising clubs such as Leipzig, Salzburg, and the New York Red Bulls. He communicated his contentment with his current role and backed this up with Red Bull's positive assessment of his performance, dispelling any speculation about instability in his position.

While Klopp remains open to returning to coaching in the future, he firmly stated that the Germany national team's job is not on his radar, even hypothetically replacing Julian Nagelsmann post-World Cup. This declaration aligns with his current focus, which is firmly grounded in his leadership role within the Red Bull group.

(With inputs from agencies.)