Prime Fresh Ltd's Credit Upgrade: A Sign of Resilience and Growth
Prime Fresh Ltd, an integrated agri value chain firm, has received a credit upgrade from Crisil to a 'BBB (stable)' rating for its Rs 100 crore debt, highlighting its enhanced financial strength and service capacity. The company is expanding its operations in high-potential regions across India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Fresh Ltd (PFL), an integrated agricultural value chain company, announced on Tuesday that Crisil has upgraded its credit rating to 'BBB (stable)' for its Rs 100 crore debt.
This upgrade highlights PFL's strengthened borrowing capacity and improved ability to manage and service its financial obligations, reflecting its robust financial evolution and rising resilience in the market.
PFL is currently expanding its operations across 19 states, focusing on high-potential areas such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and the Northeast, while also deepening its presence in southern markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)