A Culinary Celebration: Two Masters, One Flame

SanSara at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel in Singapore is set to host a culinary event as it presents 'Two Masters, One Flame,' a limited-time collaboration between Chef Pannalal Nath and Chef Sohan Singh. From March 24 to 28, 2026, the event will feature a co-created menu that blends modern innovation with traditional Indian culinary techniques.

Chef Sohan, whose style is influenced by his global experiences, joins forces with Chef Nath, who is known for his deep roots in classical North Indian cooking. This partnership not only highlights the diversity of Indian cuisine but also encourages cultural exchange, as noted by Ms. Pooja Tillu, Deputy High Commissioner of India to Singapore.

Guests can anticipate dishes such as Sweet Potato Gnocchi Chaat and Tandoori Octopus, available in four- and six-course set menus starting from $68++. This event sets the stage for future chef collaborations at SanSara, aiming to continue celebrating culinary creativity and finesse.

(With inputs from agencies.)