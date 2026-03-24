Left Menu

A Culinary Celebration: Two Masters, One Flame

SanSara at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore is hosting a unique culinary event, 'Two Masters, One Flame,' featuring Chef Pannalal Nath and Chef Sohan Singh. From March 24 to 28, 2026, diners will experience a menu that combines contemporary innovation and classical Indian culinary artistry, fostering cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:20 IST
A Culinary Celebration: Two Masters, One Flame
  • Country:
  • Singapore

SanSara at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel in Singapore is set to host a culinary event as it presents 'Two Masters, One Flame,' a limited-time collaboration between Chef Pannalal Nath and Chef Sohan Singh. From March 24 to 28, 2026, the event will feature a co-created menu that blends modern innovation with traditional Indian culinary techniques.

Chef Sohan, whose style is influenced by his global experiences, joins forces with Chef Nath, who is known for his deep roots in classical North Indian cooking. This partnership not only highlights the diversity of Indian cuisine but also encourages cultural exchange, as noted by Ms. Pooja Tillu, Deputy High Commissioner of India to Singapore.

Guests can anticipate dishes such as Sweet Potato Gnocchi Chaat and Tandoori Octopus, available in four- and six-course set menus starting from $68++. This event sets the stage for future chef collaborations at SanSara, aiming to continue celebrating culinary creativity and finesse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha’s New Excise Policy Introduces 'De-Addiction' Cess and Modernizes Revenue Framework

Odisha’s New Excise Policy Introduces 'De-Addiction' Cess and Modernizes Rev...

 India
2
Global Power Shifts: Reforms, Conflicts, and Diplomacy in a Changing World

Global Power Shifts: Reforms, Conflicts, and Diplomacy in a Changing World

 Global
3
Tragic Teen Stabbing Sparks Debate on Juvenile Justice

Tragic Teen Stabbing Sparks Debate on Juvenile Justice

 India
4
US News Highlights: Labor Market Stability Amidst Global Tensions

US News Highlights: Labor Market Stability Amidst Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026