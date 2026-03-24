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The Trophy's Hidden Journey: Fuchse Berlin's Unexpected Find

Fuchse Berlin's Bundesliga handball championship trophy, thought stolen, was surprisingly found in their basement. After burglars targeted the club in November last year, the trophy was feared lost when police couldn't recover it from suspects. It later reappeared during a routine check by staff, hidden with apparent plans for later retrieval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:57 IST
The Trophy's Hidden Journey: Fuchse Berlin's Unexpected Find
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Fuchse Berlin's Bundesliga handball championship trophy, once feared stolen, has been discovered in the club's own basement. After winning their first national title in June last year, the club's trophy seemingly disappeared following a burglary in November. Despite police efforts and arrests for related crimes, the trophy's fate remained unknown.

The recent fascinating twist revealed that the trophy was unintentionally found during a building search, where it had been cunningly hidden by thieves likely planning a subsequent retrieval. This dramatic turn of events highlights the persisting impact of public awareness.

Reflecting on the surprise recovery, Bob Hanning, managing director of Fuchse Berlin, conveyed relief and gratitude, emphasizing the importance of continuing the club's celebrated traditions. "It's incredible, but the trophy is back," Hanning stated, expressing optimism for future champions who will now have the honor of holding the esteemed trophy once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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