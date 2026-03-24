Putin Expands Firearm Use for Energy Facility Defense

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has enacted a law allowing private security firms to wield firearms for the protection of crucial energy facilities. The decision reportedly aims to counteract intensified attacks from Ukraine aiming at Russian oil refineries and key export outlets.

This new legislation permits security personnel to use more powerful weapons, such as Kalashnikov assault rifles, in defending these sites. The Russian government announced these measures following escalating efforts by Ukraine to target areas crucial to Russia's economic footing and military strength.

Amid these tensions, Russia had already indicated plans to deploy reservists for the defense of civilian infrastructure, including oil refineries. Additionally, some refineries, including those in the Urals mountains' Bashkortostan republic, have begun installing anti-drone nets as a precautious measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)