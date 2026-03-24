BRS Legislators Protest Over 'Rising' LPG Prices in Telangana

BRS legislators in Telangana staged a protest on Tuesday, claiming a shortage of LPG cylinders despite the government's assertion of stable supply. The protest, led by the party's Working President K T Rama Rao, involved placards shaped like gas cylinders and highlighted concerns over rising prices.

The demonstration at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial saw the BRS MLAs and MLCs marching from Gun Park to the State Assembly while raising slogans. The Telangana government reassured citizens of adequate fuel availability in the region, stating that refineries are operational and daily distribution covers all districts.

In an official communication, the government emphasized its commitment to maintaining a continuous and robust fuel supply, advising residents to avoid panic buying and trust verified information. Citizens were encouraged to contact the Civil Supplies helpline for any concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)