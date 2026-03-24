Shakira Concert Postponements Stir Regional Buzz

A Shakira concert, initially scheduled to be held in Doha on April 1, has been delayed due to unspecified regional issues, as informed by Visit Qatar on Tuesday via social media.

Meanwhile, the Offlimits Music Festival in Abu Dhabi, which was to spotlight performances by Shakira and the Jonas Brothers, is now postponed to November. This information comes through the UAE ticketing service, Platinumlist.

Both events were keenly anticipated, showcasing significant entertainment figures, but have become victims of regional unpredictabilities affecting event scheduling.

(With inputs from agencies.)